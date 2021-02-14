Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

