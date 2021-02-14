Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. 8,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Vident International Equity Fund accounts for approximately 2.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Vident International Equity Fund worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

