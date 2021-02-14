Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $123,682,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% in the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after buying an additional 492,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $196.59 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

