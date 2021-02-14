Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of James River Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $5,149,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

