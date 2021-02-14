Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 434,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Annaly Capital Management worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.