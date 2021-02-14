Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of VSAT opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,994.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

