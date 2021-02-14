Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

