Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $945,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

