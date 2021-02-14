Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,434,000 after buying an additional 592,484 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

