Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

