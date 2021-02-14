Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.