Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SEB Equities lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.