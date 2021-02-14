Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.49) and the highest is $0.08. Verso posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

VRS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,415. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verso by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verso by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verso by 596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Verso by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

