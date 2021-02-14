Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $18.00 at BTIG Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

VRRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

VRRM stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $340,525 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

