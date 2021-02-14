Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

