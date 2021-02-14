Verasity (VRA) Price Up 63.1% Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $6.84 million and $1.38 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00089918 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00274427 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

