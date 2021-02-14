Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $152.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $156.18 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $156.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $478.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $208,401.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,995,352.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,736 shares of company stock worth $9,431,410 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $299.72 million, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

