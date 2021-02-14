Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

VECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 97,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 817,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

