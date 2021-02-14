Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) is Syquant Capital Sas’ 2nd Largest Position

Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 342.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,631 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems comprises approximately 16.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $64,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

