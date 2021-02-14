Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 290,974 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $12,670,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

