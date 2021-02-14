Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 44,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 116,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

