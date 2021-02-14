Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $361.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

