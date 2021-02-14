Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $158.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

