Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the January 14th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
