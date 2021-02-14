Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 227,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

