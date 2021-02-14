Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.56

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.56 and last traded at $127.56, with a volume of 2226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,812 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

