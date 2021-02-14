Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $230.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

