Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 788,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $268.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

