VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 69.7% in January

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the January 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

