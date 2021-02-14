Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $64.74 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157.28, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

