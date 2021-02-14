Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.37. The company had a trading volume of 283,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

