V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in V.F. were worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -611.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

