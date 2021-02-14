Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

