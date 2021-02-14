USD Coin Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $7.11 billion and $2.28 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.43 or 0.03846067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00033460 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,211,020,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,107,803,153 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.