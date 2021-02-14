USANA Health Sciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USNA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 65.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

