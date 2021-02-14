US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.19 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.