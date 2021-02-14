US Bancorp DE Has $28.56 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of The Kroger worth $28,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

