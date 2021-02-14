US Bancorp DE Has $22.17 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.52 and its 200-day moving average is $435.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $545.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.