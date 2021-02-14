US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 236.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $63.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

