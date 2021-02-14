US Bancorp DE Acquires 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,802.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,405.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.