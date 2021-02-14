University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Buys Shares of 12,715 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. BeiGene makes up 3.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $380.78 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $386.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.91.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

