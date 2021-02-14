University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires New Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. BeiGene accounts for about 3.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $380.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.89. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $386.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

