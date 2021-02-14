United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.