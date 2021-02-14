United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

