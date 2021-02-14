UniLend Price Up 54.9% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

