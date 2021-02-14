UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $25,386.51 and approximately $51.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.