Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.