UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,470 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Spire were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

