UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

