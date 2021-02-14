UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 67 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Square were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

NYSE SQ opened at $272.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.37. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $273.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

